For United, 2016 was a year of recovery. CEO Oscar Munoz—who suffered a heart attack in October 2015 after just 38 days on the job—underwent a full heart transplant and returned to work just two months later in March 2016. The company also poached president Scott Kirby from rival American Airlines and successfully settled contract negotiations with four major unions. Revenues declined by $1.3 billion, a result of competition on passenger fares and a strong U.S. dollar, and a slew of public relations crises kept the company in the news for all the wrong reasons. No matter: Investors see upside, and the stock is up more than 10% year-to-date.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Oscar Munoz
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Airlines
HQ Location
Chicago, IL
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
88,000
#265
SPONSOR CENTER
News about United Continental Holdings
The new route is expected to be offered in October.
Squeezed by Western sanctions, Russia is trying to rejuvenate domestic industrial production
No timeline has been set.
Homeland Security chief thinks that an expanded ban on larger electronics is necessary.
But it stopped short of confirming a report that a flight attendant published the codes online.