Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Lance M. Fritz
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Railroads
HQ Location
Omaha, NE
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
42,919
Profile provided by S&P Global.
Union Pacific is also featured in these fortune lists
#485
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Union Pacific
Can a 72-Year-Old Railroad Legend Do It Again With CSX?
This CEO has overhauled three railways; he'd like to make it four.
Read More →
Oil Train Derails and Catches Fire in Oregon
Local schools were evacuated as the train caught fire.
Read More →
How Construction Stocks Could Rebuild Your Portfolio
New highway and water projects may boost these companies.
Read More →
U.S. Companies Are Slashing Investment in 2016
And that's a bad sign for economic growth.
Read More →