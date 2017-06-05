HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Tyson Foods

82

Tyson Foods

TSN
 

Tyson’s 2014 purchase of Hillshire Brands for nearly $8 billion continues to pay off for the largest meatpacking company in the U.S. and is a key part of the company’s strategy to focus on less commoditized products and diversify its portfolio. With exposure to chicken, beef, and pork—plus a growing business in prepared foods and an eye toward international markets—it’s well-positioned for the future even as it posts growing annual losses of $2.8 billion on revenues of $36.9 billion.

CEO

Thomas P. Hayes

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Food, Beverages & Tobacco

Industry

Food Production

HQ Location

Springdale, AR

Website

www.tysonfoods.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

114,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Tyson Foods is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#235

Global 500

Tyson Foods: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$36,881-10.9%
Profits ($M)$1,768.044.9%
Assets ($M)$22,373
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$9,608
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$22,028
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues4.8%
Profits as % of Assets7.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity18.4%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)4.53
EPS % Change (from 2015)53.6%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)18.1%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)16.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)25.7%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)15.3%
