CEO
Jack Dorsey
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
HQ Location
San Francisco, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
3,583
Profile provided by S&P Global.
