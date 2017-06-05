HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

FOX — Getty Images

101

Twenty-First Century Fox

FOXA
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

James R. Murdoch

CEO Title

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Media

Industry

Entertainment

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.21cf.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

13

Employees

21,500

Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Twenty-First Century Fox is also featured in these fortune lists

#360

Global 500

Twenty-First Century Fox: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$27,326-5.7%
Profits ($M)$2,755.0-66.8%
Assets ($M)$48,365
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$13,661
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$59,949
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues10.1%
Profits as % of Assets5.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity20.2%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.42
EPS % Change (from 2015)-63.6%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)6.4%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)7.0%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)4.5%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)13.1%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)4.9%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Twenty-First Century Fox

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sold Stock Before Fox Fired Bill O'Reilly

Just as another sexual harassment scandal was brewing at Fox News.

Read More →
The Internet Thinks Chris Wallace Was the Real Winner of the Presidential Debate

Forget Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, the moderator shined

Read More →
To Understand the Illegal Ivory Trade, Replace 'Elephant' With 'Cocaine'

Wildlife trafficking is more violent than you might imagine.

Read More →
The bubble will burst, says VC Jim Breyer

The veteran investor also reports that Chinese tech companies are paying up big time for talent. Plus, he takes a stake in a meditation company.

Read More →
Murdoch’s Time Warner bid would be second-largest media deal ever

Mogul is willing to shell out the big bucks to seal the deal, and the wheeling and dealing may be far from over.

Read More →
