The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

886

Tupperware Brands

TUP
 

CEO

E. V. Goings

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Household Products

Industry

Household and Personal Products

HQ Location

Orlando, FL

Website

www.tupperwarebrands.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

13,000

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$2,213-3.1%
Profits ($M)$223.620.3%
Assets ($M)$1,588
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$212.8
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$3,178
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues10.1%
Profits as % of Assets14.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity105.1%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)4.41
EPS % Change (from 2015)19.5%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)4.4%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)11.1%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-0.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)2.3%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)12.3%
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

These 10 Male Executives Are Committing to Reach Gender Parity in 5 Years

Leaders from Twitter, PwC, and Barclays are among those who've signed on.

Fortune Live Dec. 18, 2015: Martin Shkreli, Tupperware, and Cyberhacks

Tune in a 3 pm EST.

The siege of Herbalife

Hedge fund titan Bill Ackman has been on a nearly three-year quest to bring down the $5 billion-in-revenue nutrition giant. Call it destructive activism. But worth asking: Do short-sellers make good regulators?

Tupperware's CEO on why his company is joining UN HeForShe to fight for gender equality

Tupperware is one of three companies to announce a new partnership with UN Women’s HeForShe program.

Best advice from CEOs: 40 execs' secrets to success

We’ve gathered wisdom from those who have rocketed up the corporate ladder and helped others climb with them. Here, some valuable lessons on how to lead well, achieve more, and have fun doing it.

