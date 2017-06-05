Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Steven W. Berglund
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Scientific, Photographic and Control Equipment
HQ Location
Sunnyvale, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
8,388
Changed name from Trimble Navigation, Oct. 1, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Trimble
Consumer Drones Hit Turbulence While Commercial Markets Soar
"The smart money is now in drone services."
Read More →
The startup behind the lettuce robot has a new 3D crop scanner
This VC-backed startup is using computer vision and robots to change the way crops are grown.
Read More →
Artisan's Andrew Stephens: Growth stocks for barren times
Innovative companies and strong sectors can trump shaky markets, says the Artisan Mid Cap fund manager.
Read More →