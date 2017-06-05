Travelers Cos.

The insurance holding company provides a wide range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products. It’s operating from a position of strength and in 2016 saw operating return on equity of 13.3%, consistent with its performance over the decade despite historically low interest rates. Its business, bond, and homeowners insurance divisions posted solid results but bodily injury losses negatively impacted profitability in its personal auto insurance business. The wild card? How Trump Administration policies, specifically tax reform, will affect the company.
CEO
Alan D. Schnitzer
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
30,900
