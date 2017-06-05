TravelCenters of America

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Thomas M. O'Brien
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Other
HQ Location
Westlake, OH
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
10
Employees
20,259
A limited liability company.Excise taxes have been deducted. Profile provided by S&P Global.
