In a bleak environment for retail, the parent company of Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and HomeGoods continues to dominate the landscape. TJX sells an ever-changing assortment of branded goods at discounted prices—a formula that’s become increasingly appealing to value-oriented shoppers and has led to some copycat attempts from the likes of Macy’s and Nordstrom. TJX marked its 40th anniversary with annual sales of $33.2 billion, a 7% increase, and profits of $2.3 billion—a strong start for new CEO Ernie Herrman.
CEO
Ernie L. Herrman
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Apparel
HQ Location
Framingham, MA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
235,000
#338
