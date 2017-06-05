HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Brian Snyder — Reuters

87

TJX

TJX
 

In a bleak environment for retail, the parent company of Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and HomeGoods continues to dominate the landscape. TJX sells an ever-changing assortment of branded goods at discounted prices—a formula that’s become increasingly appealing to value-oriented shoppers and has led to some copycat attempts from the likes of Macy’s and Nordstrom. TJX marked its 40th anniversary with annual sales of $33.2 billion, a 7% increase, and profits of $2.3 billion—a strong start for new CEO Ernie Herrman.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Ernie L. Herrman

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Retailing

Industry

Specialty Retailers: Apparel

HQ Location

Framingham, MA

Website

www.tjx.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

235,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
TJX is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#338

Global 500

TJX: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$33,1847.2%
Profits ($M)$2,298.20.9%
Assets ($M)$12,884
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$4,510.6
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$51,053
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues6.9%
Profits as % of Assets17.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity51.0%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)3.46
EPS % Change (from 2015)3.9%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)12.4%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)16.1%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)7.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)19.8%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)19.6%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about TJX

Major Wall Street Firm Expects 25% of U.S. Malls to Close by 2022

The downsizing of retail will continue apace.

Read More →
Payless Shoe Set to Close Up To 408 More Stores

Landlords are not cutting the footwear chain any slack.

Read More →
Ralph Lauren Names P&G Beauty Exec Patrice Louvet As New CEO

The new boss has no apparel experience, but he is a brand wizard.

Read More →
Macy's Stock Falls 10% As Sales Plunge Worsens

But the CEO says wait til fall when things improve...

Read More →
Sales of Ivanka Trump's Clothing Soared Last Year

So much for the boycott.

Read More →
86
88
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.