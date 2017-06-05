HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

CEO

Richard L. Battista

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Media

Industry

Publishing, Printing

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.timeinc.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

7,450

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$3,076-0.9%
Profits ($M)$-48.0
Assets ($M)$4,305
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$1,440
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$1,919
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-1.6%
Profits as % of Assets-1.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-3.3%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-0.49
EPS % Change (from 2015)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)19.5%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

