CEO
Michael J. Kowalski
CEO Title
Chairman & Interim Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Other
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
11,900
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Tiffany
Top CEOs Are In a Last Ditch Bid to Persuade Trump to Stick with the Paris Climate Deal
The late scramble comes as Trump said he would announce his decision Thursday.
Read More →
Luxury Retailers Are Finally Getting a Break
The luxury goods market is getting close to the $300 billion mark.
Read More →
Tiffany Shares Flop After Jeweler Misses Sales Expectations
The company's shares fell over 5% before the bell on Wednesday.
Read More →
Coach Thinks Outside the Bag
Bold new designs and an acquisition-minded CEO are helping Coach make a remarkable recovery.
Read More →
Tiffany & Co. Calls on President Trump to Uphold Climate Change Pact
New York's iconic jeweler and other major firms called on Trump to honor the Paris Agreement.
Read More →