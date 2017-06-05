HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Texas Instruments

206

Texas Instruments

TXN
 

CEO

Richard K. Templeton

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Technology

Industry

Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components

HQ Location

Dallas, TX

Website

www.ti.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

29,865

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Texas Instruments is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

Texas Instruments: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$13,3702.8%
Profits ($M)$3,595.020.4%
Assets ($M)$16,431
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$10,473
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$80,531
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues26.9%
Profits as % of Assets21.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity34.3%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)3.48
EPS % Change (from 2015)23.4%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)13.1%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)2.3%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)36.7%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)23.3%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)12.1%
