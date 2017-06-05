Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Richard K. Templeton
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Technology
Industry
Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components
HQ Location
Dallas, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
29,865
News about Texas Instruments
Why Apple Is One of the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
The iPhone maker is sharing more of its $250 billion-plus cash hoard.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's Outbursts Are 'Scaring Away U.S. Investors'
Investments have reportedly been halted and orders canceled in the vital semiconductor industry.
A Merger Between Qualcomm and NXP Could Be Announced Next Week
Shares of both chipmakers rose on a report that suggested an announcement is coming.
Supreme Court Conflicts of Interest Are Raising Calls for Reform
Critics say self-policing isn't working.
