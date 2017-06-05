HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

383

Tesla

TSLA
 

CEO

Elon Musk

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Motor Vehicles & Parts

Industry

Motor Vehicles and Parts

HQ Location

Palo Alto, CA

Website

www.tesla.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

1

Employees

30,025

Changed name from Tesla Motors, Feb. 1, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Tesla is also featured in these fortune lists

#50

Change the World

Tesla: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$7,00073.0%
Profits ($M)$-674.9
Assets ($M)$22,664
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$4,752.9
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$45,390
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-9.6%
Profits as % of Assets-3.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-14.2%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-4.68
EPS % Change (from 2015)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-11.0%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)49.6%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Tesla

Tesla Takes Off in China

Two years ago, Tesla's China sales were stuck in neutral. Here's how the company found another gear.

Why the Fortune 500 Is Rebel Territory

Most of the nation's biggest companies were started by radical thinkers and stargazing inventors.

Apple, Amazon, and Facebook Join Campaign Supporting Paris Climate Agreement

Business leaders and lawmakers will work together to reduce carbon emissions.

Elon Musk Spotted the Sloth from 'Zootopia' During His Trip to the DMV

CEOs—they're just like us!

Toyota Has Sold Final Tesla Stake, Bringing EV Collaboration to a Close

Toyota seems to be serious about building electric cars, but doubts remain.

