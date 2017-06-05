Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Elon Musk
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Motor Vehicles & Parts
Industry
Motor Vehicles and Parts
HQ Location
Palo Alto, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
1
Employees
30,025
Changed name from Tesla Motors, Feb. 1, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
