Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
John L. Garrison Jr.
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Construction and Farm Machinery
HQ Location
Westport, CT
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
14
Employees
18,100
Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Terex
The Fortune 500’s biggest stock market losers
These Fortune 500 companies' shares lost the most in the stock market last year.
Read More →