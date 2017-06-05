Tenet Healthcare

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Trevor Fetter
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Health Care: Medical Facilities
HQ Location
Dallas, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
116,475
Profile provided by S&P Global.
