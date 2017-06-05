Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Scott L. Thompson
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Household Products
Industry
Home Equipment, Furnishings
HQ Location
Lexington, KY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
7,300
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Tempur Sealy International
U.K. election and jobs data — 5 things to know today
Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Read More →
This mattress company's profits are nothing to snooze at
E-commerce mattress startup Saatva considers its product and customer service a dream come true.
Read More →