Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
LeRoy T. Carlson Jr.
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Telecommunications
Industry
Telecommunications
HQ Location
Chicago, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
10,300
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Telephone & Data Systems
Here are the 14 Companies Returning to the Fortune 500
Big Lots, Hertz, and beer and wine maker Constellation Brands are back in the big leagues.
Read More →