CEO
David Lougee
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Media
Industry
Entertainment
HQ Location
McLean, VA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
10,121
News about TEGNA
Exclusive: USA Today Just Appointed Its First Female Editor-in-Chief
Joanne Lipman is also chief content officer of the newspaper's parent company.
Here's Why These 29 Companies Fell Off the Fortune 500
It tells you a lot about the economy.
