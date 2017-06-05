Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Robert M. Dutkowsky
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Wholesalers
Industry
Wholesalers: Electronics and Office Equipment
HQ Location
Clearwater, FL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
9,500
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Tech Data is also featured in these fortune lists
#409
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Tech Data
Why Tech Data Dropped $2.6 Billion to Buy Avnet's Technology Services Unit
Yet another sign of cloud-fueled consolidation in IT
Read More →