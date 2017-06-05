Target has grown its digital sales almost 30% annually over the past two years, a rate it claims surpasses the rest of the retail industry. It turns out that hasn’t been enough to keep up with the ways that consumers have shifted their shopping behavior to the web. Revenue declined nearly 6% last year, in large part because of the sale of its pharmacy business to CVS. The company has said it will invest $7 billion over the next three years to beef up its digital operations, freshen up existing stores, and open more small outlets that give the company a presence in urban areas. CEO Brian Cornell also worked to revamp the company’s food business as well as launch new brands like Cat & Jack and Pillowfort—labels for kids that have so far been big hits.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Brian C. Cornell
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Retailing
Industry
General Merchandisers
HQ Location
Minneapolis, MN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
323,000
#97
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Target
Hackers had stolen credit and debit card information of up to 40 million shoppers.
Cybersecurity, robotics and finance are on tap.
In a House of Representatives hearing on Tuesday.
U.S. overall sales rose for the 11th straight quarter