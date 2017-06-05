HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Pat Greenhouse — Boston Globe via Getty Images

38

Target

TGT
 

Target has grown its digital sales almost 30% annually over the past two years, a rate it claims surpasses the rest of the retail industry. It turns out that hasn’t been enough to keep up with the ways that consumers have shifted their shopping behavior to the web. Revenue declined nearly 6% last year, in large part because of the sale of its pharmacy business to CVS. The company has said it will invest $7 billion over the next three years to beef up its digital operations, freshen up existing stores, and open more small outlets that give the company a presence in urban areas. CEO Brian Cornell also worked to revamp the company’s food business as well as launch new brands like Cat & Jack and Pillowfort—labels for kids that have so far been big hits.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Brian C. Cornell

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Retailing

Industry

General Merchandisers

HQ Location

Minneapolis, MN

Website

www.target.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

323,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Target is also featured in these fortune lists

#44

World’s Most Admired Companies

#97

Global 500

Target: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$69,495-5.8%
Profits ($M)$2,737.0-18.6%
Assets ($M)$37,431
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$10,953
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$30,502
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.9%
Profits as % of Assets7.3%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity25.0%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)4.70
EPS % Change (from 2015)-11.5%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)1.9%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)3.9%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)2.7%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)10.0%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)4.6%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Target

Best Buy Stock Jumps 15% as Nintendo's Switch Lifts Sales

Thanks to Mario and Luigi.

Read More →
Target Pays Millions to Settle State Data Breach Lawsuits

Hackers had stolen credit and debit card information of up to 40 million shoppers.

Read More →
Here's Who's Coming to Fortune Brainstorm Tech

Cybersecurity, robotics and finance are on tap.

Read More →
Target and ADM CEOs to Face Off in Congress Over Border Tax

In a House of Representatives hearing on Tuesday.

Read More →
Walmart's U.S. Online Sales Rise 63%

U.S. overall sales rose for the 11th straight quarter

Read More →
37
39
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.