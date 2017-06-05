Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Kevin M. Murai
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Wholesalers
Industry
Wholesalers: Electronics and Office Equipment
HQ Location
Fremont, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
11
Employees
110,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
This Software Upstart Helps Fortune 500 Companies Control Spending
So far, e-procurement specialist Coupa has helped customers slash spending by more than $6.1 billion.
