HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Ariana Lindquist — Bloomberg via Getty Images

158

Supervalu

SVU
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Mark Gross

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Food & Drug Stores

Industry

Food and Drug Stores

HQ Location

Eden Prairie, MN

Website

www.supervalu.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

38,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Feb. 29, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Supervalu: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$17,529-1.6%
Profits ($M)$178.0-7.3%
Assets ($M)$4,370
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$-441
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$1,033
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues1.0%
Profits as % of Assets4.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)0.66
EPS % Change (from 2015)-9.6%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-7.6%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-31.1%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-9.9%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-16.7%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Supervalu

Walmart Is the Latest Retailer to Make a Cage-Free Egg Vow

2025 commitment matches promises from other grocers.

Read More →
Supervalu Latest to Flock to Cage-Free Egg Movement

Grocery chains, restaurants quickly moving to join the trend.

Read More →
Biggest laggards of the Fortune 500

These companies suffered the biggest drops on this year's list.

Read More →
The 9 biggest places to buy food

McDonald's still the largest fast food chain, but Starbucks is quickly gaining ground.

Read More →
Turnaround 20: Fortune’s list of the best turnarounds in business

These 20 companies who showed not just that they have staying power, but that they can come back from adverse conditions and excel.

Read More →
157
159
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.