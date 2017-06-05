Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Mark Gross
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Food & Drug Stores
Industry
Food and Drug Stores
HQ Location
Eden Prairie, MN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
38,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended Feb. 29, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
