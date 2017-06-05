HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Luke Sharrett—Bloomberg via Getty Images

303

SunTrust Banks

STI
 

CEO

William H. Rogers Jr.

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Financials

Industry

Commercial Banks

HQ Location

Atlanta, GA

Website

www.suntrust.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

24,375

Profile provided by S&P Global.
SunTrust Banks: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$9,1617.4%
Profits ($M)$1,878.0-2.8%
Assets ($M)$204,875
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$23,515
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$27,175
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues20.5%
Profits as % of Assets0.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity8.0%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)3.60
EPS % Change (from 2015)0.6%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)30.8%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-4.7%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)31.0%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)27.4%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-2.2%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

