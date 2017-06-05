Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
William H. Rogers Jr.
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Commercial Banks
HQ Location
Atlanta, GA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
24,375
News about SunTrust Banks
SunTrust to pay nearly $1 billion to settle mortgage abuse allegations
Southeast regional bank admits to violating mortgage origination practices between 2006 and 2012.
Read More →