Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Kevin A. Lobo
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Medical Products and Equipment
HQ Location
Kalamazoo, MI
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
15
Employees
33,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
Stryker is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Stryker
The 50 Best Workplaces for Giving Back
Fortune's annual ranking of the best companies for charity and volunteering.
Read More →
Here's What NFL Players Do After They Retire
Believe it or not, they aren't all ESPN commentators.
Read More →
These Are the 10 Best Workplaces in the Fortune 500
Google, Goldman Sachs, and Hilton rank among the best employers.
Read More →
These 13 Fortune 500 CEOs Are the Most Loved by Their Employees
Their pay is higher too.
Read More →