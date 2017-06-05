Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Ronald J. Kruszewski
CEO Title
Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Securities
HQ Location
St. Louis, MO
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
7,100
Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Stifel Financial
Here's Why Apple Shares Are Slipping Again
Who knew the iPhone 7 Plus would be such a hit?
Read More →
Stifel to buy Sterne Agee for $150 million
Merger by investment bank Stifel is the latest in a series.
Read More →
Wall Street's version of fantasy football
New tracking stock lets investors buy a stake in pro athlete earnings.
Read More →
Morgan Stanley CEO: More bank deals on the way
James Gorman says 'Too Big to Fail' isn't a problem in the U.S.
Read More →
Financial advisor to banks bought for $575 million
Keefe Bruyette & Woods, a 50-year-old investment bank that survived 9/11 and a CEO scandal, is bought up after a tough year.
Read More →