The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

718

Steelcase

SCS
 

CEO

James P. Keane

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Household Products

Industry

Home Equipment, Furnishings

HQ Location

Grand Rapids, MI

Website

www.steelcase.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

11,900

Figures are for fiscal year ended Feb. 29, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$3,0600.0%
Profits ($M)$170.397.8%
Assets ($M)$1,809
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$736.9
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$1,965
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.6%
Profits as % of Assets9.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity23.1%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.36
EPS % Change (from 2015)100.0%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)55.4%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)15.2%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)24.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)22.7%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)4.4%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Steelcase

Ford Confirms It Is Replacing CEO Mark Fields

His replacement is the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.

Read More →
Ford Creates New Business Unit Chaired by Ex-Steelcase CEO

Ford CEO says the new unit will name a chief exec in "the next couple of months."

Read More →
Ones to Watch: 3 companies attacking familiar problems in new ways

You may have never heard of these companies, but in their own way, they're helping to change the world with unconventional policies.

Read More →
The secret power of introverts

Susan Cain, author of the best-selling "Quiet," is launching a company to help managers get the best out of their introverted employees.

Read More →
It's time to rethink recycling

Bill McDonough and Michael Braungart are refining the ideas they set out in their seminal work, Cradle to Cradle.

Read More →
