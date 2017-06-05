Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Mark D. Millett
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Materials
Industry
Metals
HQ Location
Fort Wayne, IN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
8
Employees
7,695
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Steel Dynamics
Steel Stocks Are Getting Another Trump Bump
As he launches investigation into the impact imports have on national security
Read More →
The Fortune 500's 7 Best-Performing Stocks of 2016
They all at least doubled, and some even quadrupled.
Read More →
This startup can grow metal like a tree, and it's about to hit the big time
A little known Seattle startup could do for metal what 3D printing is doing for other materials like plastic.
Read More →