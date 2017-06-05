HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Patrick Gray

271

State Street Corp.

STT
 

CEO

Joseph L. Hooley

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Financials

Industry

Commercial Banks

HQ Location

Boston, MA

Website

www.statestreet.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

22

Employees

33,783

Profile provided by S&P Global.
State Street Corp. is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

State Street Corp.: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$10,635-1.2%
Profits ($M)$2,143.08.2%
Assets ($M)$242,698
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$21,219
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$30,406
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues20.2%
Profits as % of Assets0.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity10.1%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)4.97
EPS % Change (from 2015)11.2%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)5.7%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)4.2%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)19.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)16.2%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)2.9%
News about State Street Corp.

State Street Takes On Wall Street's Gender Gap

Inside the banking giant's fight to bring gender equity to its executive ranks.

Read More →
Why the Fearless Girl Statue's Controversial 'SHE' Plaque Was Removed

Critics accused the Charging Bull's new Wall Street companion of being an advertisement in disguise.

Read More →
U.S. Financial Firms Have Saved Billions by Embracing Shared Cloud Services

The payoffs are clear for an industry engaged in rounds of relentless cost-cutting.

Read More →
Thousands Want Wall Street’s Fearless Girl Statue to Become Permanent

More than 8,000 people have signed an online petition

Read More →
State Street Is Testing Blockchain for Securities Lending

More and more financial firms are warming up to blockchain.

Read More →
