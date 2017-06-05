Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Joseph L. Hooley
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Commercial Banks
HQ Location
Boston, MA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
22
Employees
33,783
Profile provided by S&P Global.
State Street Corp. is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about State Street Corp.
State Street Takes On Wall Street's Gender Gap
Inside the banking giant's fight to bring gender equity to its executive ranks.
Read More →
Why the Fearless Girl Statue's Controversial 'SHE' Plaque Was Removed
Critics accused the Charging Bull's new Wall Street companion of being an advertisement in disguise.
Read More →
U.S. Financial Firms Have Saved Billions by Embracing Shared Cloud Services
The payoffs are clear for an industry engaged in rounds of relentless cost-cutting.
Read More →
Thousands Want Wall Street’s Fearless Girl Statue to Become Permanent
More than 8,000 people have signed an online petition
Read More →
State Street Is Testing Blockchain for Securities Lending
More and more financial firms are warming up to blockchain.
Read More →