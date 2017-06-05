Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Keven R. Johnson
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Industry
Food Services
HQ Location
Seattle, WA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
15
Employees
254,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Starbucks
Seattle to Become Latest American City to Tax Sugary Drinks
The cost of a typical 12-ounce can of soda would rise by 21 cents
Read More →
The Blizzard Headquarters Has Its Own Starbucks With 'World of Warcraft'-Themed Drinks
Only company employees can access it.
Read More →
The Ombre Pink Drink From Starbucks Is Now on the Official Menu
The drink is made with coconut milk, iced passion tea and lime.
Read More →
Denny's Adds Digital Ordering to the Menu
Restaurant chains are increasingly going mobile to lure customers.
Read More →
How Starbucks Won Over Its Employees’ Parents in China
Retention jumped.
Read More →