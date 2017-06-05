HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Joshua Trujillo — Starbucks

131

Starbucks

SBUX
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Keven R. Johnson

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Industry

Food Services

HQ Location

Seattle, WA

Website

www.starbucks.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

15

Employees

254,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Starbucks is also featured in these fortune lists

#3

World’s Most Admired Companies

#45

Change the World

Starbucks: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$21,31611.2%
Profits ($M)$2,817.72.2%
Assets ($M)$14,330
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$5,884
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$85,092
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues13.2%
Profits as % of Assets19.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity47.9%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.90
EPS % Change (from 2015)4.4%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)18.6%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)18.3%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-6.1%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)20.9%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)13.2%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Starbucks

Seattle to Become Latest American City to Tax Sugary Drinks

The cost of a typical 12-ounce can of soda would rise by 21 cents

Read More →
The Blizzard Headquarters Has Its Own Starbucks With 'World of Warcraft'-Themed Drinks

Only company employees can access it.

Read More →
The Ombre Pink Drink From Starbucks Is Now on the Official Menu

The drink is made with coconut milk, iced passion tea and lime.

Read More →
Denny's Adds Digital Ordering to the Menu

Restaurant chains are increasingly going mobile to lure customers.

Read More →
How Starbucks Won Over Its Employees’ Parents in China

Retention jumped.

Read More →
130
132
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.