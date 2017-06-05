Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Shira D. Goodman
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Other
HQ Location
Framingham, MA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
22
Employees
61,503
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
Staples is also featured in these fortune lists
#497
