The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

250

Stanley Black & Decker

SWK
 

CEO

James M. Loree

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Household Products

Industry

Home Equipment, Furnishings

HQ Location

New Britain, CT

Website

www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

10

Employees

54,023

Stanley Black & Decker is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

Stanley Black & Decker: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$11,4071.7%
Profits ($M)$965.39.2%
Assets ($M)$15,635
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$6,367
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$20,280
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues8.5%
Profits as % of Assets6.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity15.2%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)6.51
EPS % Change (from 2015)12.4%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)10.4%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)6.5%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)9.6%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)13.7%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)11.3%
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Jumps After Strong Earnings Report

The company quietly continues its run of strong performance on Wall Street.

iRobot Sues Hoover, Other Rivals Over Robot Vacuum Patents

Hoover, Black & Decker, Bobsweep and Bissell Homecare are in iRobot's path.

Here's Why Stanley Black & Decker Is Building a New U.S. Plant.

The company wants you (and Trump) to know it's made in the USA

How Sears Lined up $2 Billion in Much Needed Money in the Last 10 Days

Hint: it has to do with its Craftsman tool brand.

How a retirement community is embracing the Internet of things

A California retirement community is tracking residents, staff and even fridges using the internet of things.

