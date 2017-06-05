Sprouts Farmers Market

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Amin N. Maredia
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Food & Drug Stores
Industry
Food and Drug Stores
HQ Location
Phoenix, AZ
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
24,000
