CEO
Robert L. Fornaro
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Airlines
HQ Location
Miramar, FL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
5,159
News about Spirit Airlines
Multiple Arrests at Florida Airport After Spirit Airlines Cancels Flights
"They started pounding on the counter and screaming out of frustration."
Read More →
$20 Flights! Here’s the Latest Round of Super Cheap Airfare Deals
Escape winter on the cheap.
Read More →
Here's Why American Travelers Can Expect Lower Airfares Next Year
But airlines might plug the gap with extra fees.
Read More →
These U.S. Airlines Are Waiving Flight Change Fees for Hurricane Matthew
The deadly storm could disrupt travel in the Southeast U.S. and Caribbean.
Read More →