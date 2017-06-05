Spirit AeroSystems Holdings

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Thomas C. Gentile III
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Industry
Aerospace and Defense
HQ Location
Wichita, KS
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
3
Employees
14,400
Profile provided by S&P Global.
