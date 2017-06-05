SpartanNash

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
David M. Staples
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Wholesalers
Industry
Wholesalers: Food and Grocery
HQ Location
Byron Center, MI
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
7
Employees
11,500
Profile provided by S&P Global.
