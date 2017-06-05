Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
William J. Way
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Energy
Industry
Mining, Crude-Oil Production
HQ Location
Spring, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
1,469
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Southwestern Energy
Big day for stocks shows why the bull market can keep running
The oil price fueled stock market gains on Friday, while certain high-flying companies fell, pointing to a healthy bull market.
Read More →
The biggest winners of Obama's natural gas push
The President's effort to make natural gas a viable alternative to gasoline and diesel fuel in cars and trucks could change the fate of the ailing industry.
Read More →