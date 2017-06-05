Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Gary C. Kelly
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Airlines
HQ Location
Dallas, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
53,536
News about Southwest Airlines
Warren Buffett Says United Made a 'Terrible Mistake' With Dragged Passenger
"It's a job I don't want, running an airline."
United CEO Oscar Munoz Faces Grilling From Lawmakers Over Dragging Incident
Lawmakers say the airlines owe the public answers.
Airline Bosses Face Capitol Hill Grilling Over Poor Service
United CEO will testify about forcible removal of David Dao
Southwest Will Stop Overbooking Its Flights
In the wake of the United Airlines scandal
