CEO
Thomas A. Fanning
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Energy
Industry
Utilities: Gas and Electric
HQ Location
Atlanta, GA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
32,015
