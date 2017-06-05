Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
B. Scott Smith
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Automotive Retailing, Services
HQ Location
Charlotte, NC
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
18
Employees
9,800
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Sonic Automotive
This Software Upstart Helps Fortune 500 Companies Control Spending
So far, e-procurement specialist Coupa has helped customers slash spending by more than $6.1 billion.
Read More →
Why George Soros, Warren Buffett and Bill Gates want auto dealerships
Breaking down the allure of the auto dealership as car buying moves online.
Read More →
Car dealerships turn to iPads, not sign twirlers, to win business
With car shoppers more savvy then ever, the dealer model is being turned on its head.
Read More →
Charlotte after the bank crisis: 'Just fine, and you?'
Preparing to host the Democratic convention, the nation's other financial hub looks beyond its wounded institutions.
Read More →