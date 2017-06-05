Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Liam K. Griffin
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components
HQ Location
Woburn, MA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
7,300
Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Skyworks Solutions is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Skyworks Solutions
Here's Why Analysts Are Fretting About Apple's iPhone 7 Sales
But excitement building for iPhone 8.
Read More →
Apple's Stock Is on Track to Record Strongest 4-Day Streak Since 2014
Short sellers are fleeing.
Read More →
Why Shares of These Three Apple Suppliers All Lost 6% Today
Chip makers suffering amid falling expectations for iPhone 7 sales.
Read More →
Apple Supply Chain Cuts: What the Analysts Are Saying
It's the bulls versus the bears in what one Apple analyst calls a "knife fight."
Read More →
Here's Some Spectactularly Bad Apple Investment Advice
Reading the tea leaves in the iPhone 6S supply chain isn't easy.
Read More →