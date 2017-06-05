Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Russell A. Childs
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Airlines
HQ Location
St. George, UT
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
16,900
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about SkyWest
Why airlines are running out of pilots
Regional airlines can’t fill their cockpits because their pilots earn miserably low pay. But the smaller firms are subject to the cost-cutting whims of major carriers.
Read More →