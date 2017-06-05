Simon Property Group

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
David E. Simon
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Real Estate
HQ Location
Indianapolis, IN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
4
Employees
4,050
A real estate investment trust.Profile provided by S&P Global.
