Sempra Energy

CEO
Debra L. Reed
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Energy
Industry
Utilities: Gas and Electric
HQ Location
San Diego, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
19
Employees
16,575
Profile provided by S&P Global.
