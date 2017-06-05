Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
William A. Powell
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Other
HQ Location
Hoffman Estates, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
2,592
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores
Why this home improvements retailer is unifying how to handle customer feedback
Many online reviews have relevance to specific store locations, but are managed separately by the e-commerce team. Software from startup Yotpo helps Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores capitalize on those comments.
Read More →