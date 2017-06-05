Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Edward S. Lampert
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Retailing
Industry
General Merchandisers
HQ Location
Hoffman Estates, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
140,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Sears Holdings
Sears Says Some Kmart Customers' Credit Card Numbers Were Compromised
Kmart store payment data systems were infected with a form of malicious code
Target CEO Brian Cornell Sees a $60 Billion Market Opportunity in Retail's Carnage
One store's loss is another one's gain.
Sears CEO Battles With Suppliers as Shares Continue Downward Spiral
Lampert says some suppliers are trying to shake Sears down.
J.C. Penney's Turnaround Is Failing and Investors Are Fleeing
Almost nothing is working.
