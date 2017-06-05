Sealed Air

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Jerome A. Peribere
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Materials
Industry
Packaging, Containers
HQ Location
Charlotte, NC
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
20
Employees
23,000
