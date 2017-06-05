HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

592

Sally Beauty Holdings

SBH
 

CEO

Christian A. Brickman

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Retailing

Industry

Specialty Retailers: Other

HQ Location

Denton, TX

Website

www.sallybeautyholdings.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

22,038

Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$3,9533.1%
Profits ($M)$222.9-5.2%
Assets ($M)$2,132
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$-276.2
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$2,914
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.6%
Profits as % of Assets10.5%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.50
EPS % Change (from 2015)0.7%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)5.6%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-5.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)4.6%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)13.0%
News about Sally Beauty Holdings

Sally Beauty is investigating a second possible hacking in just over a year

The beauty supplies retailer said it is investigating "reports of unusual activity" on payment cards used at some U.S. stores.

Read More →
What retail funk? Ulta Beauty's Mary Dillon shows how to buck a trend

Ulta Beauty reported strong quarterly results thanks to its focus on high-end brands and an overhauled loyalty program.

Read More →
EBay tells its users to change their passwords after hack attack

Warning comes in wake of cyberattack that affected the retailer's corporate network.

Read More →
