Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Marc R. Benioff
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Technology
Industry
Computer Software
HQ Location
San Francisco, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
3
Employees
25,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
salesforce.com is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about salesforce.com
J.P. Morgan Pours $125 Million into Security Startup Illumio
The startup is reportedly valued at more than $1 billion.
Read More →
Security Startup Netskope Raises $100 Million
The company acts as a gatekeeper between businesses and cloud services.
Read More →
Top CEOs Are In a Last Ditch Bid to Persuade Trump to Stick with the Paris Climate Deal
The late scramble comes as Trump said he would announce his decision Thursday.
Read More →
Exclusive: This Data Crunching Startup Just Made a Big Acquisition
DataRobot bought Nutonian to accelerate its push into new markets.
Read More →
Marc Benioff Touts Amazon as Salesforce's New Best Friend
But today's ally could be tomorrow's rival.
Read More →