The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

326

salesforce.com

CRM
 

CEO

Marc R. Benioff

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Technology

Industry

Computer Software

HQ Location

San Francisco, CA

Website

www.salesforce.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

3

Employees

25,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
salesforce.com is also featured in these fortune lists

#20

World’s Most Admired Companies

#8

The 100 Best Companies to Work For

#26

Change the World

salesforce.com: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$8,39225.9%
Profits ($M)$179.6
Assets ($M)$17,585
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$7,500.1
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$58,362
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues2.1%
Profits as % of Assets1.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity2.4%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)0.26
EPS % Change (from 2015)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)74.4%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-12.7%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)22.0%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)22.3%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about salesforce.com

J.P. Morgan Pours $125 Million into Security Startup Illumio

The startup is reportedly valued at more than $1 billion.

Read More →
Security Startup Netskope Raises $100 Million

The company acts as a gatekeeper between businesses and cloud services.

Read More →
Top CEOs Are In a Last Ditch Bid to Persuade Trump to Stick with the Paris Climate Deal

The late scramble comes as Trump said he would announce his decision Thursday.

Read More →
Exclusive: This Data Crunching Startup Just Made a Big Acquisition

DataRobot bought Nutonian to accelerate its push into new markets.

Read More →
Marc Benioff Touts Amazon as Salesforce's New Best Friend

But today's ally could be tomorrow's rival.

Read More →
