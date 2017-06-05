Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Sean E. Menke
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
HQ Location
Southlake, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
10,000
News about Sabre
American Airlines Just Won a $15 Million Antitrust Case Against This Ticket Agent
For harming competition and charging grossly inflated booking fees.
